There was a moment of chaos at Kanye West's album listening party in Atlanta as a fan was tackled by security after attempting to get on stage.

West was hosting the second listening event for his highly-anticipated Donda release at the Mercedes Benz Stadium when an excited fan tried to crash the action.

Footage shows security quickly taking him to the ground as the show continued around them.

Donda was originally scheduled to release on 24 July, but West has kept fans waiting as he attempts to finish the project.