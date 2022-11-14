Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears outfit with Kanye West’s face on at MTV EMAs

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel turned heads with her outfit choice at the MTV EMAs.

She was seen walking the red carpet wearing trousers adorned with the rapper’s face - taking a stand against his antisemitic comments.

Kirel complimented her outfit with dozens of gold chains featuring the Star of David and the Chai symbol - the Hebrew symbol for life.

At Sunday night’s EMAs, she won the award for Best Israeli Act for the fifth straight year.

Kirel will also be her nation’s Eurovision entry in 2023.

