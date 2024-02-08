Kate Garraway says ‘I am lucky’ as she makes Good Morning Britain return

Kate Garraway said “I am lucky” as she made her return to Good Morning Britain following the death of her husband Derek Draper.

Draper fell seriously ill during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged.

He died on 3 January aged 56 after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

Garraway was welcomed back to the ITV show on Thursday (8 February) by her co-host and friend Ben Shephard.

She said: “It is lovely to feel so much love from everyone here. Everyone has been so nice, I know I am very lucky.”