Described as a postal puzzle game, KeyWe is a new release available now on Steam and Nintendo Switch. Players take control of two kiwi birds who must jump, flap, and peck to make sure messages are delivered on time. It can either be played solo or with a friend in co-op.

Developer Stonewheat & Sons is also hoping this game will raise awareness for kiwi conservation, and for players to get involved with volunteering and/or fundraising. KeyWe will also release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S at a later date.