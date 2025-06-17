Kim Woodburn death: Celebrity Big Brother star’s heartfelt final message to fans

Watch Kim Woodburn’s heartfelt final video that she shared to fans on Valentine’s Day, telling her supporters she hopes they’re “keeping well”.

The sweet clip, which Woodburn shared to her 94,000 followers, came just a few months before the TV personality’s death at the age of 83 on Tuesday (17 June).

She had been offering fans a personalised video message for £25 and in her final post before her death, was giving details on when she would be recording the next batch of greetings.

“Thank you very much indeed”, she then added. “I hope you’re all okay and just keeping well. Thanks so much for asking me to do these videos, they give me such a laugh. Thank you very much.”