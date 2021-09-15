In Life is Strange: True Colors, main character Alex performs covers of “Blister in the Sun” by Violent Femmes and “Creep” by Radiohead. However, players quickly discovered that, during these singing sections, there are no subtitles.

After this was brought up on Twitter by Laura Kate Dale, developer Deck Nine contacted her to explain that this is due to licensing restrictions. “Due to licensing restrictions surrounding copyrighted lyrics, subtitles are unfortunately not available during the two sequences where Alex sings. We apologize for the lack of subtitle accessibility during these two sequences.”