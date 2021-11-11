Mariah Carey has joined forces with McDonald's on a special 'Mariah Menu', available at the fast food giant next month. The "All I Want for Christmas Is You' singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the collaboration, writing that "this holiday season", customers are "not getting the Mariah meal... you're getting a whole menu!"

She added that people would be able to get "free daily deals" on a mobile app from 13 December to 24 December. It comes after Carey released a new single with Khalid and Kirk Franklin, "Fall In Love At Christmas", last week.