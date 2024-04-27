Independent TV
Culture
01:00
Martin Lewis mocks Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda flight bills in Have I Got News For You takedown
Martin Lewis didn’t hold back in taking down the prime minister during an appearance on Have I Got News For You last night (26 April), when he offered Rishi Sunak advice on how to keep the cost of his proposed flights to Rwanda down.
“The Rwandan scheme is proving quite expensive. It’s currently projected to have a base cost of £370m over the five-year contract”, the money saving expert began.
“Although, I’ve looked into this and they can get £25 off that if they use a voucher code. I’ve managed to source this one: ‘S***SHOW2024’.”
