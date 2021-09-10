Insomniac Games has revealed that it is working on a full sequel to its hit 2018 Spider-Man game.

According to the reveal trailer, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to battle Venom.

The original game featured just Parker in the titular role as the web-slinger, while Morales made his debut in the 2020 standalone expansion Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

From the trailer, it appears as if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be exclusive to PlayStation 5, with no word on whether it will also come to Sony’s older PlayStation 4 console.