Mary Berry has said she is “thrilled” to be made a Dame Commander for a culinary and broadcast career spanning more than 50 years.

The former Bake Off judge and esteemed author received the honour from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

"I'm very thrilled and isn't it beautiful. Absolutely lovely. I think when I go home I shall pin it and look at it" Dame Mary said of the honour.

She also revealed she will be celebrating by "going home for a sandwich" as the children are coming over tonight.

