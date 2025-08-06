In celebration of Love is Blind UK season 2, co-hosts (and ultimate relationship goals) Matt and Emma Willis join a special episode of Overrated or Underrated to share their piping hot takes on love and dating.

From the ethics of ghosting to breakup sex, being friends with your ex to love at first sight, the couple discuss the challenges and quirks of finding – and keeping – love.

They also look back on the early days of their courtship, from Busted and MTV to married life, and reveal the mortifying story behind their engagement.

Watch more episodes of Overrated or Underrated on The Independent’s Culture YouTube channel.

Love is Blind UK lands on Netflix on 7 August.