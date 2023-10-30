Charlie Puth paid tribute to Matthew Perry by playing the Friends theme during his show in Melbourne on Sunday, 29 October.

The actor died on Saturday, 28 October, at the age of 54, with the cause of his death yet to be confirmed.

The singer led the crowd in a rendition of “I’ll Be There For You”, the theme composed by The Rembrandts, at the 7,500-capacity Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.

Grace Frost, who recorded a clip of the tribute, said: “[It] was amazing to hear the crowd sing like that.”