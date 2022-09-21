Terry Crews says late music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards ‘reminded me of myself’

Actor Terry Crews said Jamal Edwards “reminds me of myself” as he hosted the inaugural fundraising event of the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust in central London on Tuesday.

“All I needed was one person to believe in me, and I had several, which was really, really great,” Crews said of Jamal’s ability to inspire.

The night also featured special performances from Ed Sheeran, Jessie Ware and Max Cyrus.

Jamal’s mother, Brenda, said she will carry on her late music entrepreneur son Jamal’s work of instilling self-belief in young people so they can feel “empowered”.

