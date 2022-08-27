Laurence Fox stars as Hunter Biden in ‘My Son Hunter’ trailer

The first trailer for ‘My Son Hunter’ has been released with Laurence Fox starring as Hunter Biden.

Released on its own website on 7 September, the film is said to be “an inside look into the Biden Family home” - including controversies surrounding Hunter Biden, such as the incriminating laptop believed to belong to him.

The trailer shows clips of Laurence Fox, who plays Hunter, and Dynasty’s John James, who plays President Biden. Gina Carano from The Mandalorian, plays a Secret Service narrator.

