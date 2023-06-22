A look around the National Portrait Gallery’s £41m redevelopment

Take a look inside the National Portrait Gallery’s £41m transformation as it reopens after three years of closure on Thursday, 22 June.

The gallery has had a significant refurbishment since it closed its doors in 2020, with a new visitor entrance on Ross Place and a renewed focus on representation in the collection.

Among other changes, Turner Prize nominee Tracey Emin has created an installation on the new doors depicting 45 female faces cast in bronze and paintings have been hung lower down for visitors to better connect with the sitter in each portrait.