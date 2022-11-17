Neighbours announces surprise return in 2023 following Channel 5 axing

Neighbours has announced its surprise return to television in 2023 after the Australian soap was cancelled by Channel 5 in February.

The show’s biggest stars, such as Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Margot Robbie, returned for what was thought to be a farewell episode.

Sending soap fans rejoicing, it has been announced that Amazon Freevee will pick up the show, airing new episodes next year.

It means that Neighbours will be free to view in the UK, and will be able to access an archive of older episodes.

