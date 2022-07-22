Jimmy Carr compares 9/11 to Zayn Malik’s departure from One Direction

Jimmy Carr has compared the 9/11 terrorist attack to Zayn Malik leaving One Direction during an appearance at Netflix is a Joke: The Festival.

“Now, you might think this is silly, but I assure you, it’s absolutely true. When Zayn left One Direction, for me, it was like 9/11... I didn’t care about that either,” the comedian said.

Carr’s joke has recently surfaced after the “best bits” of the festival were added into a highlights programme that’s now available to watch on Netflix.

