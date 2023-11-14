Great British Bake Off’s Dan predicts who will win competition

With just a couple of weeks to go until the final of Great British Bake Off, the competition is heating up.

One of the contestants tipped to win the show, Dan, revealed who he thinks could take the baking crown in Tuesday night’s episode (14 November).

As his treats baked in the oven, Dan and presenter Noel Fielding discussed the contenders.

“Josh. I have had my eye on him since about week three”, said Dan.

Fielding replied: “They are all your friends, but ultimately...”

“Ultimately you want to take them down,” Dan replied, laughing.