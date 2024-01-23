The 2024 Oscars nominations have been announced.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will take place on 10 March.

Films in contention for awards include Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things.

But there may be some unhappy stars in Hollywood tonight, with a few shocks and snubs in the nominations.

Here, we take a look at the biggest surprises.