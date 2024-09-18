A judge has ordered Sean “Diddy” Combs be sent to jail after he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

US Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky made the decision on Tuesday 17 September after hearing lengthy arguments from prosecutors and Combs’ lawyers.

Prosecutors wanted the rapper held without bail.

“Mr Combs is a fighter. He’s going to fight this to the end. He’s innocent,” his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said after court.

As a start, he said he would appeal the bail decision.

Combs pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. An indictment accuses him of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes, coercing and abusing women for years while using blackmail and shocking acts of violence to keep his victims in line.