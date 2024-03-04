Pink soars through packed stadium after taking flight during Brisbane concert

Pink fans were left stunned as the singer soared through the air after taking flight during her concert in Brisbane, Australia.

As part of her Summer Carnival show, the 43-year-old star performs her popular 2008 song “So What” complete with aerial stunts that send her flying from the stage to the back of packed-out stadiums.

Wearing a glittery outfit, Pink is seen flipping backwards through the air over the crowd, before landing safely and balancing on a podium.

The Grammy award winner has included acrobatics in her live performances throughout her career.