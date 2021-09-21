A fourth season of content has been confirmed for the Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid fighting game, which will bring three new playable characters to the roster. The first is Adam Park, the Black Ninja Ranger, who will become available this month.

The second is Poisandra, a villain from the Dino Charge series, and she will arrive in November. The last character is Rita Repulsa, the classic antagonist from the original Mighty Morpin’ series. She’ll release in December but, unlike the other two, the trailer doesn’t show what her gameplay will be like.