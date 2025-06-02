28 Years Later’s Ralph Fiennes hints at why role could defy fan expectations

Ralph Fiennes has hinted that his role in 28 Years Later may surprise fans of the post-apocalyptic horror series.

The actor, 62, plays Dr. Kelson — a character seen covered in blood in teaser images — in the sequel set almost 30 years after the “rage” virus escaped a medical research laboratory.

Speaking to Alex Jones and Roman Kemp on Monday’s (2 June) The One Show, Fiennes divulged that though there are scary elements, at its heart the movie is “a family story.”