Comedian Ruby Wax claims she “would be dead” if she hadn’t escaped her violent parents in America and moved to the UK.

The 70-year-old appeared on ITV’s Kate Garraway’s Life Stories on Wednesday, where she said her father “beat her up” in front of her friends. Wax explained how her father Edward and mother Berta would “sling verbal grenades” at each other.

Wax said it was her anger that drove her to escape. She said: “For me, it was survival because it saved me, if I wouldn’t have gotten out of there, I would be dead.”