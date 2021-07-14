Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has filed a lawsuit against a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary he says used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission.

The advert promoting Solar Therapeutics, a sustainable cannabis dispensary, featured Borat with two thumbs up and his catchphrase “it’s nice!” The billboard along a motorway was taken down in April.

The complaint states that Mr Baron Cohen has never used cannabis and would never participate in an advertising campaign for the drug. It says the actor is highly protective of his image and persona.

He is seeking $9 million in damages.