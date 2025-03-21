Independent TV
Selena Gomez reveals how she almost ruined proposal from Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez has revealed how she almost ruined partner Benny Blanco’s proposal.
The couple appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (20 March), to promote their new album I Said I Love You First, which debuted at midnight.
Talk soon turned to BIanco’s proposal, with Gomez revealing how she was “a little grumpy” on the day it happened due to a busy work schedule.
When Fallon asked Blanco if he was worried by his partner’s mood, he replied: “Of course I’m freaking out! She was mad!”
