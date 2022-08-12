Emma Thompson defends ‘important’ intimacy co-ordinators working on sex scenes

Emma Thompson has opposed Sean Bean’s recent comments about the usefulness of intimacy coordinators on film and TV sets.

Bean has been criticised for recently describing the specialist role, which looks out for actors’ well-being during the filming of sex scenes, “spoils the spontaneity” of the moment.

Thompson is the latest person to speak out about his comments.

The Love Actually star believes the job to be “fantastically important” and thinks that many performers would speak in favour of their positive presence.

