Shania Twain updated one of the most iconic lines from her 1990’s hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much” for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

Performing at the ceremony in Santa Monica, the singer swapped out Brad Pitt’s mention for fellow a Canadian celebrity.

“OK, so you’re Ryan Reynolds,” she sings, before the camera zoomed in on the actor’s surprised face.

From the audience, the Deadpool star could be seen mounting: “Oh my God, me?”

She was presented with the Music Icon award at the ceremony on Tuesday, 6 December.

