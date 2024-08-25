Sharon Osborne posts video message to fans after losing ‘cherished’ item on UK trip

Sharon Osborne has posted an emotional video message to her fans after losing her wedding ring while on a visit to the UK.

The 71-year-old lost her ring while visiting a store opening at Aston Villa Football Club last week.

Thankfully, an eagle-eyed fan saw the ring and it returned it to her, but the television star is now eager to find the lady who helped her.

In an Instagram video, posted on Saturday (24 August), Sharon said: “Not only did you save me from losing one of my most cherished items, but you also restored my faith in people.

“I would love to thank you sincerely.”