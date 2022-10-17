Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has shared a clip revealing the release schedule for “Midnights,” her upcoming tenth studio album.

In the video shared on social media, fans have been given a glimpse of a day-by-day breakdown of the album’s milestones.

Along with confirming the album will be dropped at exactly midnight on Friday (21 October), the 32-year-old has also given her loyal Swifties a few more things to look forward to.

Among the revelations is a planned music video premiere for her new track “Anti-Hero” on Friday, a “special very chaotic surprise,” and an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

