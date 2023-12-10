Adam Driver joked that he did not kill Han Solo as he referenced his role as a Star Wars villain on Saturday Night Live.

The actor performed his opening monologue while playing the piano and reciting a letter of Christmas wishes to Santa.

“I would like people to stop coming up to me on the street saying, ‘You killed Han Solo!’” Driver sang.

“I didn’t kill him. Wokeness killed Han Solo.”

The joke referenced his role as Kylo Ren in Star Wars, which saw him kill Harrison Ford’s Han Solo in The Force Awakens - a widely controversial storyline.