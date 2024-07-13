Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:03
Stevie Nicks performs ‘Landslide’ with Harry Styles on Christine McVie’s birthday
Stevie Nicks brought out Harry Styles to play Fleetwood Mac's 1975 hit "Landslide" at BST Hyde Park on what would have been Christine McVie's 81st birthday.
The American rock star, 76, and former One Direction member, 30, sang together on Friday (12 July) while pictures of the late musician - who died in 2022 aged 79 - played on the screen behind them.
Nicks said of asking Styles to perform with her: "It’s always heavy to ask somebody to come and sing a song with you that you’re singing about your best friend that died so suddenly."
She told the crowd: "The only people who have been able to help me get over this has been all of you.”
