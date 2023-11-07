Strictly’s Bobby and Dianne address relationship rumours after Argentine tango

Strictly Come Dancing stars Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell addressed rumours about their relationship after their Argentine tango on Saturday (4 November).

During the routine, there was a moment at the end of the dance where the pair's heads appeared to be very close.

On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid referenced the Australian professional dancer's boyfriend Joe Sugg, who posted on Instagram that he "loved" the dance as he congratulated the pair.

Referring to romance rumours, the Australian professional dancer said: "We obviously did the dance the correct way if that's what's being said."