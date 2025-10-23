Oti Mabuse cried live on Loose Women after learning of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s Strictly Come Dancing exit.

The popular presenting duo shared a video statement to Daly’s Instagram feed on Thursday (23 October), announcing the news of their departure to fans.

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years, while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main show in 2014, having previously co-hosted the Sunday night results show.

Addressing the news as she appeared on Loose Women, Mabuse - a former Strictly pro, said their exit was the “end of an era”.