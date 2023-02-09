Rihanna’s most political moments of her career

Rihanna is due to take centre stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, 12 February.

Not one to shy away from taking a stand, the legendary singer could introduce a political element to her performance.

Rihanna’s previous statements have ranged from boycotting the US National Football League (NFL) in support of Colin Kaepernick, a mixed-race quarterback who alleged that he was frozen out of the industry after taking the knee, fighting for immigrant rights in the face of the Trump administration, and overseeing a diverse fashion show for Savage x Fenty.

Sign up for our newsletters.