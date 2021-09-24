Super Mario Bros. animated cast announced

The cast of the animated Super Mario Bros. movie has been revealed, with producers confirming a whole host of A-list actors taking on roles.

Chris Pratt is set to play the title character of Mario, with Charlie Day taking on the role of Luigi.

Meanwhile, Jack Black will portray the main villain Bowser with Seth Rogen the voice of Donkey Kong.

The currently untitled film is set to release on 21st December 2022 and will be distributed by Universal Pictures as part of a collaboration with Nintendo.