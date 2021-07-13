A cartridge of Nintendo's classic video game "Super Mario 64" has been sold for a world record $1.56 million (£1.12 million) at auction.

With a 9.8 Wata rating - a score from the video game grading company that means the quality is near perfect in both production and preservation - seller Heritage Auctions called it the “highest-graded copy” ever sold.

The record-breaking sale came just two days after a sealed copy of "The Legend of Zelda" sold for a then-record of $870,000 (£628,000).