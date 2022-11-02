Migos: Rapper Takeoff's label 'devastated' by his death

Migos member Takeoff’s label have said that they are “devastated” by the musician’s death.

The 28-year-old Grammy nominee - full name Kirshnik Khari Ball - died in a shooting at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November.

Takeoff was one third of the hip hop group from Lawrenceville, Georgia, alongside Offset and Quavo.

In a statement, Quality Control Music said: “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

