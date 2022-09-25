The Crown season 5: First teaser shows Charles and Diana’s split

The first look at The Crown season 5 has landed, and there's a heavy focus on Charles and Diana's divorce coming up.

Series 4 came out in 2020, so fans have had a two-year wait for the next saga, due to be released in November.

The trailer starts with the Princess of Wales folding her hands with her engagement ring on show as a voice-over reads the official statement confirming her split from then-Prince Charles.

It then goes on to show Diana getting ready for her infamous televised interview.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.