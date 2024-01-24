Warning: This article contains spoilers

Watch the moment Ross reveals that Diane is his mother to fellow contestants on The Traitors.

The 28-year-old video director was banished from the castle during Wednesday’s episode (24 January) and shared his big secret.

It was revealed to viewers in an earlier episode that Ross is actually Diane’s son.

But in shock scenes, she was “buried alive” in a coffin after being handed a “poisoned” drink by one of the Traitors.

“I’ll just leave you with one little easter egg before I go... I was actually the son of someone in this game,” Ross told the remaining players.