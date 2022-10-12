Brendan Fraser was seen in tears as his new film The Whale received another standing ovation.

The actor broke down as he stood on stage during the five-minute applause, with the credits rolling behind him.

He can also be seen bowing to the crowd during the ovation, which took place at the London Film Festival on Tuesday (11 October).

The Whale, which marks Fraser’s Hollywood comeback, is set to release in theatres on 9 December in the US.

