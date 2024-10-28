Video: Timothee Chalamet gatecrashes own lookalike contest in New York City

Timothee Chalamet met scores of curly-haired doppelgängers as he crashed his own lookalike contest in New York City on Sunday, 27 October.

The event, promising $50 (£39) to the winner, was one of several competitions hosted by YouTuber Anthony Po.

Before the Wonka star made his appearance, police ordered the large group to disperse from Washington Square Park, and organisers were issued a $500 (£386) fine for an “unpermitted costume contest.”

Chalamet was mobbed by fans as he posed for photos with lookalikes, some of whom had dressed as Paul Atreides from Dune and Bob Dylan.