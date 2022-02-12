Tipping Point player mistakes Agatha Christie for former Labour deputy Tom Watson

A Tipping Point contestant was left embarrassed after he confused former deputy leader of the Labour Party, Tom Watson, with the legendary crime writer, Agatha Christie.

The question asked by host Ben Shephard to contestant Dave on Friday’s programme was: “‘Downsizing: How I lost 8 stone, reversed my diabetes and regained my health’ is a book by which former deputy leader of the Labour Party?”

Dave responded: “The only name that’s coming to mind, and I don’t know why… Agatha Christie, and I don’t even know if she’s in politics at all!”

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here