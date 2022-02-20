Tom Holland recently did some ‘undercover’ shifts as a bartender

Tom Holland has revealed he worked a few shifts at one of London’s fanciest bars in order to prepare him for an upcoming role.

The Spiderman actor, 25, revealed to GQ that he’d trained as a bartender at Chiltern Firehouse, a fancy venue in Marylebone, frequented by A-Listers.

It was all in preparation for his role in new movie Unchartered, where he plays character Nathan Drake.

Tom will star alongside Mark Wahlberg for the video game-based prequel.

According to GQ, Holland learned “how to mix cocktails, practice trick pours, toss bottles around”.

Sign up to our free newsletters here