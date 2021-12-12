Tom Holland and Zendaya laugh off ‘problematic’ height difference stereotypes

Tom Holland and Zendaya have laughed off “problematic” and “misogynistic” stereotypes about their height difference.

The two stars of Marvel’s Spider-man franchise shared a kiss in Far From Home and faced some criticism because Holland’s Peter Parker character is slightly shorter than Zendaya’s Mary Jane.

“It’s a stupid assumption [that men have to be taller than women] it’s ridiculous,” Holland said.

“It’s normal. My mom is taller than my dad,” Zendaya added.

Holland then revealed that every woman who was screen-tested to be MJ in Spider-man was taller than him.

