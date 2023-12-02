Victoria Beckham films Cruz performing spontaneous London pub gig

Victoria Beckham filmed Cruz performing in a band during a “spontaneous” London pub gig.

The musician, 18, was filmed playing the guitar while performing Beatles song Come Together.

Pub-goers where treated to the gig at the Lore Of The Land pub in Fitzrovia, on Thursday November 30.

The teenager’s proud mother, 49, shared a video of the show, adding: “Spontaneous performance last night at the pub! Kisses.”