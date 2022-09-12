Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contestant accidentally reveals filming secret

A contestant on the latest episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? accidentally revealed a little-known filming secret.

Maria King featured on last weekend’s episode of the hit ITV quiz show, reaching the £8000 question before being cut off by the end of show klaxon.

When asked by host Jeremy Clarkson if she “knows what that means”, the contestant replied, “I’ll have to go and get changed”.

“I’m not supposed to say that, am I?” she added, as Clarkson began laughing, before explaining the slip-up.

