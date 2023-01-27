Wireless Festival 2023 releases tickets and lineup

The lineup for Wireless Festival 2023 has been revealed, and tickets are now on sale.

Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and 50 Cent are among the artists who will be taking to the Finsbury Park stage this summer.

Tickets for the three-day event went on sale earlier today on Friday, January 27.

It will run from 7 July through to 9 July.

This video, released by the organisers, shows the biggest names that will be lighting up the festival.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.