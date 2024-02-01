British rock band You Me At Six has announced they are to split after two decades.

The band made their announcement in a special video message to fans on Wednesday (31 January).

Sharing a clip on their official YouTube channel titled ‘You Me At Six – Time (2005 - 2025),’ lead singer Josh Franceschi can be heard saying: “Time, something we never have quite enough of but always need more of,” before a video montage shows their career over the years.”

The band will go their separate ways after they finish their world tour in 2025.