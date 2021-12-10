World’s largest lab-grown steak printed by Israeli firm

The largest steak ever printed in a lab has been grown by an Israeli firm who are hoping to revolutionise the way we consume meat in the future.

Weighing 3.67 ounces, the steak is made from real fat and muscle cells taken from tissue samples of living cows and they say will produce aesthetically pleasing grill marks when cooked.

MeaTech said in a statement: “This groundbreaking achievement serves as an important milestone toward the goal of scaled production of cultivated bio-printed steak.”